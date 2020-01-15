Loaves & Fishes.jpg

JENNIFER HARRIS/The Warren Record

 

North Carolina Hunters for the Hungry and Law Hunt Club make another delivery here Tuesday of ground venison to help feed those in need. The 1,600 pounds brought the total to 4,350 pounds of ground venison donated this winter to Loaves & Fishes, the county’s food pantry. Pictured from left to right are food pantry volunteers Edwin Hargrove, Janet Rudasill, Law Hunt Club member David Trowbridge, food pantry Warehouse Manager Evelyn Ostendorf and food pantry volunteer Shirley McCain.