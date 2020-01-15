North Carolina Hunters for the Hungry and Law Hunt Club make another delivery here Tuesday of ground venison to help feed those in need. The 1,600 pounds brought the total to 4,350 pounds of ground venison donated this winter to Loaves & Fishes, the county’s food pantry. Pictured from left to right are food pantry volunteers Edwin Hargrove, Janet Rudasill, Law Hunt Club member David Trowbridge, food pantry Warehouse Manager Evelyn Ostendorf and food pantry volunteer Shirley McCain.
Most Popular
Articles
- Richardson takes attorney's oath
- Wolfe honored with marker dedication in Norlina
- Loretta Alston
- County approved for abandoned manufactured home grant
- Public invited to art exhibit opening party
- Ellis sentenced in federal court
- Feeding the hungry
- County observes 155th celebration of Emancipation Proclamation
- McGregor Hall to showcase bluegrass music Saturday night
- Norlina to move to FirstNet for first responders
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Upcoming Events
-
Jan 16
-
Jan 16
-
Jan 16
-
Jan 16
-
Jan 16
-
Jan 17
-
Jan 21
-
Jan 21
-
Jan 22
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.