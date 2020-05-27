Vonnete Robertson stands in front of The Beauty Box on North Main Street in Warrenton. After being closed for two months as part of the state’s shutdown to help slow the spread of COVID-19, she is now taking customers badly in need of haircuts.
Vonnete began working there in 1974 and has owned the business since 1981. Hair salons, barber shops and tattoo shops were among businesses allowed to reopen with certain safety guidelines at 5 p.m. May 22 under Phase 2 of Gov. Roy Cooper’s reopening plan.
