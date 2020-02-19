During its 7th Annual Black History Month Program on Sunday, the Warren County Community Center honored the Rev. John Earl Alston and the late Rev. Gillis E. Cheek for their service not only to the Community Center, but also to the greater Warren County area.
The celebration’s theme of Reflecting on the Past … Envisioning the Future” encouraged those attending to remember the Community Center’s history as its board of trustees work to ensure that it will remain an important part of Warren County for future generations.
What became known as the Warren County Community Center was founded in 1934 as the Warren County Community Center and Library, Incorporated, through the efforts of local teacher Winnie B. Williams. The building on Warrenton’s West Franklin Street was constructed in 1936 to provide a public meeting place, library, recreation rooms and restrooms for African-Americans during a time when there was nothing in Warren County to meet those needs.
Among the local citizens who were instrumental in the Center’s development was the late Rev. Gillis Cheek, whose life was remembered on Sunday.
A Franklin County native, Cheek, known as “Professor Cheek,” was a veteran of World War I, serving with many Warren County residents.
He led efforts to build what became Warren County Training School, becoming its principal in 1921. As supervisor of Negro Schools in Warren County, he oversaw more than 30 schools in the local area.
Cheek also worked alongside Williams to establish the Warren County Community Center and was the first president of its board of trustees.
As a minister, he served as pastor of Kittrell Baptist Church in Vance County, and Antioch Baptist Church and Ilong Baptist Church, both in Granville County.
In 1964, he organized the Educational Council, Inc. and served as its executive director until his death in 1973. He initiated the first Head Start program in eastern North Carolina.
Cheek’s grandson, James Cheek, attended Sunday’s celebration with his wife, Susie, and recalled visiting Warren County many times growing up.
“I would ask my grandfather why he did so much here. He would say, ‘There are so many wonderful people in Warren County,’” he said.
Honoree Alston was recognized for his support of the Community Center and other local organizations.
A Warren County native, he founded New Birth Outreach Ministry and serves as its pastor.
Known as the “Bug Man,” Alston worked for Orkin after college before he and a fellow Orkin employee founded A&S Pest Control in 1977. After his business partner pursued another career after six months, Alston took over the company. Today, he serves as president and CEO with family members taking a larger role in day-to-day operations.
Alston also owns Y’Mijer Bee Farm in Ridgeway and serves on numerous boards in the Warren County community.
Sunday’s celebration recognized Alston’s support of community efforts, including the Norlina Centennial Celebration, renovation of the historic Hendrick House in Warrenton and the Community Center’s lift project.
Alston attended the event with his wife, Josephine, and several members of his family.
“The county means a lot to me. I give back to the county that gave so much to me,” he said.
In remembering those who have been instrumental in the local area and in service to the Community Center in the past and present, the celebration also looked ahead as the current board of trustees works to ensure that the building will continue to serve Warren County for generations to come.
Most recently, the board is continuing efforts to complete a lift project in order to make the building handicapped accessible. The project received a boost through more than $3,100 given in contributions Sunday during the culmination of an annual coin drive reminiscent of those held to raise funds for Center construction years ago.
Shauna Williams, president of the Community Center Board of Trustees, said that the total was the most raised through the annual coin drive to date.
The celebration included music presented by QS Bullock and Sacrifice of Evans Grove Missionary Baptist Church, praise dance by the Shiloh Baptist Liturgical Dance Ministry and presentations by several area youth.
The event included the singing of “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” which is often referred to as the “Black National Anthem.” Its words opened the program with the message of maintaining faith and hope amidst struggles and concluded the event with a prayer for continued determination:
“Shadowed beneath Thy hand, may we forever stand,
True to our God, true to our native land.”
