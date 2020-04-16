The Norlina Town Board will conduct a virtual budget work session at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, April 20, via Zoom.
The public may participate by going to the website zoom.us, selecting the internet browser that they use and creating an account.
At the time of the meeting, members of the public should go to zoom.us, click on Join a Meeting, type in identification number 83118118862 and the password 032469. Participants should make sure that their computer microphones are turned off before joining the meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.