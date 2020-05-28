tornado damage.jpg

Scattered debris is all that remains of a shed that was destroyed by a tornado in the Paschall Station Road area Wednesday night.

Officials from the National Weather Service are in Warren County this morning to survey damage caused by a tornado in the Paschall Station Road area shortly after 7 p.m. Wednesday.

That was the report from Hawtree Volunteer Fire Department Chief Steve Barney on Thursday.

A tree is down in this yard in the Paschall area after a tornado touched down Thursday night.

He said that the main damage from the tornado was confined to Paschall Station Road, with reports of trees down, a shed blown down and a power line torn from a house.

Strong storms moved through North Carolina on Wednesday as part of the remnants of Tropical Storm Bertha. 