Officials from the National Weather Service are in Warren County this morning to survey damage caused by a tornado in the Paschall Station Road area shortly after 7 p.m. Wednesday.
That was the report from Hawtree Volunteer Fire Department Chief Steve Barney on Thursday.
He said that the main damage from the tornado was confined to Paschall Station Road, with reports of trees down, a shed blown down and a power line torn from a house.
Strong storms moved through North Carolina on Wednesday as part of the remnants of Tropical Storm Bertha.
