Work began Monday morning to clear brush and debris from a slave cemetery on the site of a proposed Manson solar farm to prepare for mapping by ground-penetrating radar and GPS as next steps in the process to preserve the site.
The work came as the result of an emotional gathering at the site in July, when descendants of both plantation owners and the slaves buried there pledged to work together in order to preserve the site. That meeting included property owner Sandy Brady, a descendant of the Bullock family who once owned the nearby plantation, and family members of former slave Sally Bullock.
For descendants of both Bullock families, being at the cemetery earlier this year provided an important time of reconciliation and opportunity to form new bonds of friendship. They expressed the hope that the cemetery would honor the lives of those buried there while serving to unite local citizens of all racial and ethnic backgrounds.
Brady expressed the desire for both Bullock families to work together to make plans for preserving the cemetery. Sally Bullock family descendant June Ellis of Manassas, Va., said at the time that she hoped that the preserved cemetery would serve as a place where Warren County residents can come to terms with the past and work together to form bonds of unity.
Returning to the cemetery on Monday were Brady, Ellis and other descendants of Sally Bullock’s family. They were joined by representatives of the North Carolina Office of State Archaeology and Cooperative Solar.
After traveling down a dirt path, the group left their vehicles to walk to the cemetery site. Brady used heavy machinery to prepare a walking path less difficult than the one used in the summer, Ellis distributed flags to mark probable graves at the site and other participants pulled out tools for clearing weeds and brush.
While the summer’s meeting was emotional, the mood on Monday was that of purpose and determination. Representatives from the Office of State Archaeology marked a 50-foot boundary from the cemetery to denote the area that would be studied, and the work began to clear sticks and brush, and to cut back weeds to the ground.
The Bullock family used flags to pinpoint locations of probable graves so that the fieldstones, small rocks and pieces of wood that their ancestors used to mark the graves would not be disturbed during the clearing process.
Melissa Timo, staff archeologist/historic cemetery specialist with the Office of State Archaeology, said that Monday’s site clearing work was necessary in order to create as flat a surface as possible for ground-penetrating radar surveys of the cemetery. She explained that beginning Tuesday, representatives of New South Associates, a cultural resource management business based in Stone Mountain, Ga., would conduct GPR surveys, using radar pulses to image the subsurface of the area without disturbing the soil.
Timo said that the GPR will help identify locations of probable gravesites by showing anomalies or changes in the soil. While GPR will focus on the area beneath the soil’s surface, GPS technology will be utilized to map sites of graves at surface level.
Timo said that representatives from New South Associates will continue their work at the Manson site through Thursday, conducting interviews with the Bullock family along with their research of the cemetery.
She described the work as part of the process to tell the story of the site.
“It will create a documented path of what happened here,” Timo said.
