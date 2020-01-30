Warren County Schools has received a $218,577 N.C. School Safety Grant from the N.C. Department of Public Instruction. Superintendent of Schools Dr. Mary Young made the announcement during the board of education’s Jan. 14 meeting.
She said that the grant funding would provide an additional school resource officer for the school system, new cameras for Mariam Boyd and Vaughan elementary schools, and camera upgrades for other schools.
In addition, the grant covers a school psychologist to assist students in crisis and a school safety training facilitator.
The grant funds became available to North Carolina school systems after the N.C. General Assembly passed a law during its 2019 session allocating a total of $38.8 million in 2019-20 and $29.8 million in 2020-21 toward school safety programs.
According to the N.C. General Assembly, the new law would: require an annual report on school resource officers, establish school safety grant programs, require the development of a recommended school mental health crisis response program, require annual reports on school mental health support personnel, express the General Assembly’s intention that additional funds provided for instructional support personnel be used to fund additional school mental health support personnel, require the Department of Public Instruction to study and report on school psychologist and school counselor positions, and provide for eight more N.C. State Bureau of Investigation agents to support the behavioral threat assessment program.
Among the funding appropriated to the N.C. Department of Public Instruction are funds designated for the following purposes: $6.1 million in school safety equipment grants, $4.5 million in school safety training grants, $4.5 million in students in crisis grants and $3 million in school resource officer grants. All of this funding, except that for school resource officers, is nonrecurring, meaning it won’t be re-budgeted.
The school resource officer portion of the grant funding would allow public school units to employ school resource officers in elementary and middle schools and/or to train such officers.
Young was among 20 North Carolina superintendents selected as the first to participate in N.C. District Leaders Institute executive coaching. The coaching is sponsored by the N.C. School Superintendent’s Association and the N.C. Alliance for School Leadership Development.
Serving as Young’s coach will be Dr. Tony Jackson, superintendent of Vance County Schools and North Carolina’s 2020 Superintendent of the Year.
Young said that executive coaching is designed to address critical challenges that superintendents face, such as engaging with communities that have been historically underserved by the school district, managing micro-politics, building strong partnerships with school boards, budgeting, assessing talent within the school district and district office, and strategic planning.
She noted that the coaching will provide superintendents with tools and resources to help them lead their districts more effectively.
