Robert J. Higdon, Jr., U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina, has announced that a federal grand jury in Wilmington has returned an indictment charging Omar Labra-Trejo, 50, of Mexico, with Illegal Reentry of a Deported Alien.
If convicted of illegal reentry, Labra-Trejo, previously deported twice and found in Warren County, would face a maximum penalty of two years imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, and a term of supervised release following any term of imprisonment.
The case is being investigated by ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations and Homeland Security Investigations.
