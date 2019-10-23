Early voting for the Nov. 5 municipal elections began last Wednesday at the Warren County Board of Elections office for residents of Norlina and Warrenton, and turnout so far has been described as “quiet.” As of Tuesday afternoon, only 26 voters from the two incorporated towns had taken advantage of the chance to cast early ballots.
Early voting will be held from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays through Nov. 1 at the county board of elections office, 309 N. Main St., Warrenton, in the John Graham Annex Building.
Voters will be using new touch-screen voting equipment that meets the state’s paper ballot requirements.
Candidates
Candidates whose names will appear on the ballots are as follows:
Norlina
Mayor: Wayne Aycock (one candidate running uncontested)
Town Commissioner: Dorsey Capps, Dennis Carrington, Roger Jackson, Claude O’Hagan, James A. (Bubba) Overby, Mike Perry, Tyrone Simes, Sr. and Charles Smiley (eight candidates seeking five open seats)
Warrenton
Town Commissioner: John Blalock, Margaret Britt, Michael Coffman and Travis Packer (four candidates seeking four open seats)
There is no early voting for residents of Macon.
Copies of the ballots for all three towns are available at the board of elections office.
