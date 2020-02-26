The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is continuing its investigation of a fire that destroyed an abandoned house on Holland Bland Road just outside the Warrenton town limits on Feb. 19.
Emergency personnel were called to the scene at about 11:50 that morning. Warrenton Rural, Norlina and Macon Rural volunteer fire departments responded, Warrenton Rural Fire Chief Walter Gardner said, as did the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement officers.
Gardner reported that the two-story wooden frame house was located in a wooded area, and that vegetation had grown up around the structure, suggesting that it had been abandoned for some time. He added that trees which overhung the house caught fire in the blaze.
Gardner said that the house sustained heavy fire damage and was a total loss. However, a nearby home was undamaged. Firefighters remained at the scene for two hours.
Warren County Sheriff Johnny Williams on Monday said that the cause of the fire remains under investigation, and that his office has not been able to locate the property owner. No arrests have been made at this time.
