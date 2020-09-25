During its Sept. 8 regular meeting, the Warren County Board of Education recognized local businesses, organizations and individuals who have made donations to assist students as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
Many contributors requested that their donations go toward covering the $20 per student fee to obtain Chromebooks for virtual learning. Warren County Schools Student Success Coordinator Cathy Alston-Kearney said last week that more than 400 students have received assistance toward Chromebook fees.
Contributions that have been made include the following:
• A donation of $6,360 from Boyd & Royster Funeral Services of Warrenton to cover Chromebook fees for all Warren County Middle School students.
• A donation of $2,000 from the Warren County NAACP with half designated for school technology fees and half for supplies.
• A donation of $200 from Candice White to assist with school technology fees for 10 students.
• A donation of $250 from Elvelon Mason, school system Career and Technical Education program middle school development coordinator. She designated the funding, received through a drawing at a recent virtual CTE workshop, to update Warren County Schools’ CTE program.
• A donation of $200 from Rebirth and Renewal Church International to be used for general school system needs as a result of COVID-19.
• A donation of $300 from New Covenant Ministries of the Pentecostal Holiness Church to be used toward school technology fees.
• A donation of $200 from Greater Is He Ministry with half to be used for pre-kindergarten supplies and half for school technology fees.
Alston-Kearney told the board that Warren County Schools had received $12,421 in contributions as of Aug. 8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.