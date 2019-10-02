LUCI WELDON/The Warren Record

Business partners, employees, family members, friends and local citizens gather Thursday night for a ribbon cutting ceremony during pre-grand opening festivities for On Main Southern Eatery & Venue in downtown Warrenton. Pictured on front row are, beginning with the second from the left, employees Rockele Bryant, Brittany Cook and Kati Ayscue, business partner Andre McNeil, Warrenton businesswoman Tilda Hendricks, business partners Ron Judkins and Emily McCormick, McCormick’s sons Charles and Gary, her mother Geraldine Brown, her sister Ann Brown, Warren County Economic Development Director Stacy Woodhouse and McCormick’s sister-in-law Carol Montague-Davis.