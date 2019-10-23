Lester Henry Kearney, 35, of Littleton, and Kevin Burton Munn, 32, of Warrenton, are scheduled to appear in Warren County Superior Court today (Wednesday) in connection with a deadly home invasion and fire at the Lake Gaston home of John and Nancy Alford in 2018. Both men were charged with first-degree murder and other felony charges, including kidnapping and arson.
Kearney and Munn are accused of breaking into the Alfords’ Wildwood Point Subdivision home on March 9, 2018. According to law enforcement reports, Mrs. Alford was kidnapped by one of the men and forced to withdraw money from a bank before driving the suspect back to her home. There, the couple were beaten and bound, and left to die after their home was set on fire. Mrs. Alford died at the scene. Her husband managed to escape and was hospitalized.
The North Carolina Office of the Chief Medical Examiner released Mrs. Alford’s autopsy report last week, concluding that she died as the result of homicide.
According to the report, Mrs. Alford sustained blunt force injury to her head, causing lacerations, skull fracture, contusion, or bruise of the brain, and hemorrhage on or around the brain.
The autopsy described evidence of soot in Mrs. Alford’s trachea and bronchi, the passageway into the lungs. A blood toxicology report indicated a 60 percent saturation of carbon monoxide, described as a lethal level and suggestive that Mrs. Alford was alive at the time of the house fire.
Prosecutors in 2018 announced that they would proceed with the case against Kearney as a potential death penalty matter.
During a probable cause hearing held in April of that year, Mr. Alford identified Kearney as the man who entered his home on March 9.
Also in 2018, Munn pled guilty to first-degree murder, and agreed to testify in court and cooperate with authorities as cases related to the death of Mrs. Alford proceed. In exchange, he was given a life sentence instead of facing the death penalty.
However, according to the Warren County Clerk of Superior Court’s office, Munn has requested to reverse his previous plea and have his case moved to trial.
Motions in the case against Kearney were most recently heard in July. At that time, Judge John M. Dunlow heard general motions that would allow the matter to move forward. However, he recused himself from future proceedings in the matter due to a relationship with the victims’ family.
Judge Henry W. Hight, Jr. is scheduled to hear today’s pretrial motions.
