As it approaches midday on the Monday before Christmas, community residents begin to gather at Gary’s Auto Repair & Sales in Wise, knowing that they can take a little time from the busyness of the season to enjoy a festive meal with friends.
Gary Paynter, repair shop owner/operator, began the meal tradition several years ago to show appreciation for his customers. Now, hundreds of people look forward to the annual event as a time that they can catch up with people they may not be able to see on a regular basis.
For this one day, the regular tools and equipment of the auto repair business take a backseat as people from all over Warren County, the Lake Gaston area and Virginia travel to Wise for a meal of turkey, ham and venison with all the fixings.
For Paynter and the rest of the meal-cooking team, preparing a lunch complete with meats, vegetables and dessert is not a chore. It is about doing something nice for people who seem like family.
“You are more than just customers. You are family. I love you,” Paynter said before the meal.
He challenged those attending to think about what is most important at Christmas: family, friends and remembering Christ’s birth.
“Christmas has gotten so commercial. Buy this, buy that,” he said. “Remember Christmas is more than gifts. It’s about the gift we do celebrate: the gift of the Christ child, the best gift we can receive.”
The Rev. Ricky Lamm, pastor of Wise Baptist Church, reflected on the meaning of Christmas as he said the blessing for the meal. Before his prayer, however, Lamm talked about what Paynter means to the community.
“We appreciate this man,” Lamm said. “I am glad to call him my friend.”
A number of people at the lunch echoed those words that Paynter is an important part of life in Wise and beyond.
“Gary is a great man, and the community loves him,” said Norlina businessman Boyd Scott. “He does a great thing for Christmas.”
He has attended Paynter’s Christmas lunch for the past 10 years.
Jesse Seward, who worked with Paynter for 37 years, traveled from Rocky Mount to attend the meal.
“Gary helped raise me,” he said. “He has a good heart and is a good person.”
Brian and Patty McHenry of Lake Gaston have attended the Christmas lunch for around seven years. Brian, who can typically be found helping with the meal, was busy carving a turkey. He described the lunch as a wonderful community activity.
“This is a really nice thing for people to do with the community,” he said.
Patty described Paynter as a dependable and skilled mechanic who is also a good friend.
“Gary is such a nice guy, a person to trust to work on your vehicle,” she said.
She noted that having a customer appreciation meal every year is rare in today’s world.
“For (Gary) to thank the community for giving him business is amazing,” McHenry said.
Issac Harris described Paynter as a close friend.
“He is one of the best and always has been,” Harris said.
Bernell Terry of Manson agreed, calling Paynter a good guy that he has known for many years.
Terry noted that the meal provides a change of pace at a time of year when people are on the go, trying to prepare for Christmas.
“They all come together for a good time,” he said.
The accolades continued with Coy Chapel of Lake Gaston, who was attending the lunch for the first time.
“Gary is one of my favorite people in the world,” he said.
Many of those attending were like Charles Rivers, relying on Gary’s Auto for all of their vehicle work. They wouldn’t dream of going anywhere else.
“Gary is good with people. He is a very good man in the church,” Rivers said.
The people who attend the annual Christmas lunch consider the time of fellowship with others as a cherished part of the holiday season.
Warrenton’s Rodney Hunt, who works with Paynter’s nephew, James, loves the opportunity to spend time with people at the Christmas event.
“People sit around and laugh,” Hunt said.
Wayne and Joanne Paynter of Wise consider the lunch as a time to remember the relationships that mean the most and to celebrate the birth of Christ.
It is the relationships that also are important to Mary Ann Strum of Norlina.
“It’s friends getting together, having a good time and celebrating,” she said.
For those attending the Christmas luncheon, that might be a better present than anything that can be wrapped and placed under a tree.
