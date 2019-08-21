The Warren County Sheriff’s Office arrested Martika Manley, 28, of Richardson Road, Warrenton, on Aug. 7 in connection with a July theft of a financial card and multiple purchases made with the stolen card.
The sheriff’s office identifies the Sweepstakes Internet Café as the place of offense. According to court documents filed in the case, Manley is accused of taking a BB&T bank card belonging to a Joyce Silver on July 9.
Court documents indicate that the Manley is accused of using Silver’s financial card for multiple transactions on July 9: two purchases at Arcola Grocery, and single purchases at Straight Talk Wireless, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Sheetz and U.S. Cellular.
Manley was charged with seven counts of felony identity theft, felony charges of financial card theft and felony possession of stolen goods/property. She was also charged with misdemeanor communicating threats. According to court documents, Manley is accused of threatening to physically injure a sheriff’s office lieutenant on the day of her arrest.
She was confined in the Warren County Detention Center under $28,500 secured bond. Manley will make her next appearance in Warren County District Court on Oct. 9.
