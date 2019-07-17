The Warren County Board of Adjustment voted Monday night to table a decision for 30 days on granting a conditional use permit for a solar farm in the Manson community after statements were made that a slave cemetery on the site had been destroyed.
The vote came following a lengthy public hearing where the board heard from attorneys and others representing solar farm interests, as well as local citizens and at least one woman who said she is a descendant of slaves from the former Clearwater Plantation. Other than those representing the solar farm, no one spoke in favor of the project.
People planning to address the quasi-judicial board and present statements of fact and testimony were sworn in or affirmed; however, much of the public airing was based on emotion.
County Planning and Zoning Administrator Ken Krulik gave an overview of the night’s process, which included the public hearing followed by a meeting. During the meeting, the board of adjustment could approve, table or deny the permit application based on whether or not the applicant, Pine Gate Renewables/Virginia Line Solar, met the county’s requirements for use as a solar farm, he said.
Krulik described the solar farm, which is made up of four parcels totaling 693 acres on Drewry-Virginia Line Road, as being zoned as agricultural-residential and complying with required regulations. He said that the developer was offering a setback of 100 feet, rather than the minimum 50 feet, from all property lines inclusive of equipment and fencing, and that wildlife should not be impacted.
Regarding the slave cemetery, an issue that had come to light at a community meeting held by solar farm interests last week, Krulik said that it was his understanding that it would be protected. Also, there would be no impact from the solar farm on tax values on adjacent properties.
Based on the conditional use permit application, Krulik recommended approval.
Karen Kemerait, an attorney with Fox Rothschild, spoke on behalf of Virginia Line Solar, LLC. She noted that last week’s community meeting was not required by ordinance, and said it was held to make sure people had a good understanding of the project, to answer questions and provide general information.
Kemerait reviewed facts of the project and said that about half the land, which includes streams and wetlands, would remain undisturbed, some remaining for agricultural purposes as the property owners see fit.
She said that the expected life of the solar installation was about 25 years, but that it would likely continue to operate beyond that time period. Kemerait added that there would be no environmental impact or health hazard.
Kemerait said that, according to a property owner, the slave cemetery had not been disturbed in any way. She said that all development of the solar farm would take place outside of the cemetery and that public access to the cemetery would be provided.
Kemerait added that other revisions had been made to the site plan since last week’s community meeting, including shifting access away from a neighboring property, and that developers had gone above and beyond ordinance requirements to address concerns.
Attorney Latham Grimes with Cooperatives Solar also briefly addressed the solar project and plans to protect the slave cemetery before he suggested that a property owner come up to address the issue.
Sandy Brady, one of three property owners in attendance, pointed out on a map the cemetery location and said it was in a cutover with existing oak trees that had never been disturbed. He said he had photographed the cemetery Monday afternoon.
Pat Moberly, who owns the former plantation home that was once part of the property where the solar farm is planned, was incredulous at the claim that the cemetery is intact and asked where the gravestones are. From her seat in the audience, she said the location of the cemetery seemed to have shifted and that she could point out where the cemetery was. Later in the hearing, she showed the board where, on a map, the slave cemetery had been on the Brady property behind her home.
Moberly and Brady disagreed about whether or not an archaeological survey needed to be performed to locate the cemetery.
Grimes said developers could be part of the solution.
“If it makes folks feel better, we are willing and happy to do an archeological survey (to document where the cemetery is located) as a condition if this thing actually gets built,” he said.
Grimes said that the cemetery would be fenced and public access provided.
He added that in working on a solar project in neighboring Halifax County about six months ago, developers had come across a cemetery and brought it to people’s attention.
“I want to make sure it’s really clear that this isn’t a bad solar developer,” Grimes said.
Allen Kimball and Rusty Kelly, who both live near where the solar project is planned, each asked the board to table the matter.
Kimball noted that there is already a 500-acre solar farm nearby and questioned if the county really wants a corridor of solar farms. He brought up concerns about wildlife, the financial viability of the project and stability of the developer, the road being on the state bicycle route and other issues.
Dr. Cosmos George, president of the Warren Chapter, NAACP, spoke on behalf of descendants of Sally Bullock, a former slave on what was known as the Clearview Plantation, who have filed a complaint with the local chapter regarding desecration of the slave cemetery. George said the cemetery dated back to the 1800s and was the burial site of slaves who worked, lived, died and were buried on the plantation. The graves were marked by stones and rocks, and had been visited and photographed numerous times by descendants of Sallie Bullock, a former house servant, during family reunions.
The cemetery is listed online at cemeterycensus.com as Bullock Plantation Slave Cemetery No. 131, he said.
George said that the descendants don’t want to prevent development of the solar farm, and that they want the cemetery to be precisely located, restored and preserved with adequate access to the site and a permit for the solar farm not granted until such request could be verified.
Likely the most emotional speaker of the night was Carolyn Cheek, who lives in the Lickskillet area of Warrenton. Cheek said she is a descendant of the Bullocks buried in the slave cemetery. She expressed several concerns unrelated to the cemetery and said she felt there was a rush to a make a decision on the conditional use permit.
She said visiting the graves at the cemetery was a highlight of family reunions and that she would be happy to show pictures of where the graves were.
She admitted that she was emotional about claims that slave graves had been destroyed.
“They have already got whupped and beat and treated as less than a second-class citizen and now in death … they’re still being trodded on,” Cheek said. “How would you feel if I ran over your grandmama’s grave and stood up before you and said to you, ‘Oh, we’re gonna fix that.’”
She implored the board to table a decision on granting the conditional use permit.
Several other citizens spoke against the project, but provided no factual reasons for denying the permit.
In addressing the board a final time, Kemerait noted that solar farm representatives had presented competent material evidence, and had not only met, but had gone over and above ordinance requirements.
In regard to the slave cemetery, she said that when the property was timbered, Virginia Line Solar was not involved, and that a “tremendous improvement” was being proposed to the site in way of the survey and preservation of the gravesite area, access and ensuring no development of the cemetery. She asked that the board approve the permit that evening.
In tabling their decision on a conditional use permit, the board is requiring the applicant to return with language committing to perform the survey for the slave cemetery with easement and other promises made during Monday’s meeting. No date for the board’s next meeting had been set at press time, and there will be no further public hearings on the matter.
After Monday’s meeting had adjourned, Sandy Brady showed the newspaper photographs of gravestones and mature trees he said he took at the site of the proposed solar farm at 4 p.m. that day. He said he was offended to be accused of purposely destroying the cemetery. His mother, also a property owner attending the meeting, said multiple cemeteries were on their property.
The stones in Brady’s pictures were similar in appearance to those in photographs the newspaper obtained last week from June Ellis, who said she is the great-great-granddaughter of Sallie Bullock. Ellis said that her photos were taken at the slave cemetery some years back when family members visited during a reunion in the area, the same cemetery that is alleged to have been destroyed and headstones removed.
