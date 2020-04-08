For the safety of the public, its staff and elected officials, and in keeping with the governor’s stay at home order, the Warrenton Town Board will hold its regular monthly meeting Monday night via telephone starting at 7 p.m. Town Administrator Robert Davie said that several town commissioners and staff members will be attending in person, with others participating via conference call.
In accordance with the state’s Open Meetings Law, which requires that members of the public be allowed to listen to a public meeting when it is held by use of conference telephone, the dial-in number has been provided as follows: 1-252-346-6052, Participant PIN, 1234.
Citizens will be allowed to make comments as usual during a regular time allotted for citizen comments at the beginning of the meeting, then can listen as the board conducts town business.
Public hearings
Two public hearings will precede the meeting, one at 6:30 p.m. and the other at 6:45 p.m., with citizens able to make comments via the conference call telephone number.
Also, questions may be submitted in advance via email to townadministrator@warrenton.nc.gov. Emailed questions, if not duplicated, will be answered during the conference call.
The first hearing is to receive comments on a plan for the town to purchase the Hall Spring Shopping Center, site of the former Just Save grocery store. The board is expected to meet in closed session about this issue during the meeting that follows, then return to open session where action may be taken related to this purchase.
The second hearing is related to a special use permit application and ordinance change. Projects are a proposed low-income apartment complex outside the Warrenton town limits near the dialysis center on US 158 business, and Airbnb locations.
Bi-Ped Plan
Also at Monday’s meeting, the board is inviting citizen comments on re-striping Ridgeway Street into two travel lanes and a middle turn lane in the area that is currently four lanes. This is part of the town’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Plan, which can be viewed on the town’s website, warrenton.nc.gov. The re-striping would take place in the immediate future due to repaving that has already begun with patching of potholes.
Questions about this project can be submitted prior to the meeting to townadministrator@warrenton.nc.gov.
Commented
