The Warren County Growers Association Farmers Market might have postponed its 2020 opening due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the public can still purchase produce, meats, flowers and more by placing their orders with its members.
“Our vendors are busy preparing products for customers and hope they will contact us to order directly from the vendors until market opening,” Joy Taranto, Growers Association secretary, said.
Treasurer Cheryl Bell said that the Growers Association wanted to open the Farmers Market this month as scheduled, but postponed the opening in order to protect everyone involved with selling and purchasing the products.
“Customer and vendor safety was our major concern,” she said. “The Farmers Market is considered a critical food system, but the number of precautions recommended (for protection against the coronavirus) made it unreasonable to open as scheduled.”
However, customers can still find out what is available now and as the season progresses so they will know which vendors to contact to obtain what they want. Chairwoman Danylu Hundley said that members of the public could sign up for the group’s customer list to receive weekly emails about available products by contacting her at danyluhundley@hotmail.com.
This time of year, vendors are offering soaps, meats, eggs and produce, and are making arrangements for pickup or delivery.
Vendors offering products include the following:
- Scentz and Swirlz: Soaps, shampoo bars, conditioner bars, bottled hair conditioner, lotions, cleansing grains and balms, deodorants, and sugar, coffee and salt scrubs. To order and for pick up or delivery options, contact Tracey Thomas at 252-820-5570.
- Seven Seasons Farm: Pork, whole duck, whole rabbit, goat milk, goat milk soaps, and duck and chicken eggs. To order and arrange delivery, email Chad and Chrissy Wilkins at cwilkins@sevenseasonsfarm.com. For more information, visit sevenseasonsfarm.com.
- Five Oaks Beef (available May 1): steaks, roasts, ground beef and beef sausages. To order, call 252-257-5994 or email linda@fiveoaks.farm. For more information, visit fiveoaksbeef.com or the Facebook page, facebook.com/FiveOaksBeef.
- G&D Produce: Bok choy, arugula, lettuce, pea shoots, shitake mushrooms from Henderson Natural Farms and strawberries from Ridgeview Farms. Available soon: radishes, sugar snap peas, shelling peas and snow peas. Plants to be offered in upcoming weeks: tomatoes, basil, yellow straight neck squash, salad cucumbers and pickling cucumbers. To order, contact Danylu Hundley at danyluhundley@hotmail.com (preferred), or call or text 252-213-1795 to schedule a no-contact trunk pick-up or determine if delivery may be arranged.
- Clovermead Farm: Chicken: drumsticks and leg quarters; lamb: ground, rib and loin chops, roast, rack of lamb, boneless legs, whole shanks, stew meat and other cuts. To order, text Joy at 520-907-9371, email jctaranto@icloud.com or message through the Facebook page.
- Jana’s Flowers and Fotos: Potted bulbs: stargazer lilies, ranunculus and white irises; potted flowers: black-eyed Susan; and mixed cut flower arrangements. To order, email janalmiller22@gmail.com or call 843-267-7487.
Hundley said that information related to the Farmers Market’s opening for the season will be available on the website warrengrowers.com, the Warren County Growers Association Farmers Market Facebook page, at the Lake Gaston Regional Chamber of Commerce, and through flyers and signage in the area.
