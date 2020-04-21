The Norlina Town Board considered potential increases in water, sewer and garbage pick-up rates as it conducted a virtual work session to discuss a proposed 2020-21 budget on Monday.
Town Public Works Director Blaine Reese said that an increase in water and sewer rates is necessary to offset an increase in the town’s annual payment to the Kerr Lake Regional Water System that was needed to fund upgrades to the system that he estimated at between $10 million and $12 million.
According to its website, the Kerr Lake Regional Water System is owned by the cities of Henderson and Oxford, as well as Warren County. Customers include the towns of Norlina and Warrenton.
Norlina’s current budget allocates $110,000 to regional water. The proposed budget for 2020-21 would appropriate $120,000 to regional water.
Reese said that the increase in sewer rates takes into consideration an increase in expenses related to upgrades at the local wastewater treatment plant owned by Warren County. Users include Norlina, Warren County and Warrenton, which operates the plant. Norlina is responsible for paying $520.60 monthly as its share of an additional loan payment for rehab to the WWTP.
Norlina’s current budget allocates $162,000 to regional sewer. The proposed budget for 2020-21 increases the appropriation to $182,000.
Norlina current water rates per thousand gallons are $5 for residential customers living inside the town limits and $5.75 for residential customers outside the town limits.
Current sewer rates per thousand gallons are $5.25 for residential customers living inside the town limits and $7.50 for residential customers outside the town limits.
Reese proposed an increase of 50 cents in water rates and 75 cents in sewer rates.
He also proposed a $5 increase in the monthly garbage fee, raising the cost for residents from $10 to $15. Reese explained that the increase is necessary because Waste Industries charges Norlina $18 per household per month for garbage pickup.
The current budget allocates $60,000 for garbage collection. The proposed budget appropriates $65,000.
The Norlina Town Board will conduct its next budget work session at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 23.
Board members will meet at town hall on Hyco Street in Norlina. The public can join the meeting via Zoom at zoom.us. The meeting ID number is 94890951307. The password is 4iE7CR. For questions about logging into the meeting, contact Town Clerk/Finance Officer Christina Allman at 252-456-3325.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.