Christopher Ruffin, 27, of Wilson on Sept. 9 entered guilty pleas to multiple felony larceny of motor vehicle charges in connection with the theft of all-terrain vehicles over several months in 2018. He appeared before Judge Alma L. Hinton in Warren County Criminal Superior Trial Court.
According to court documents filed in the case, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office received a number of reports in 2018 of ATVs been stolen from locations across the county. Ruffin was arrested after a confidential source told officers that he had been traveling around the area stealing ATVs.
According to court documents related to the convictions, Ruffin was accused of stealing eight four-wheelers and one dirt bike, and breaking and entering a 1993 Chevrolet truck and two storage sheds between January and April 2018
In superior court, Ruffin pled guilty to seven counts of felony larceny of a motor vehicle. He was sentenced to two consecutive terms of nine months-1.66 years in the Department of Adult Correction. A $480 attorney fee will be a civil judgment.
A charge of felony breaking and entering a motor vehicle and two counts of felony breaking and entering were voluntarily dismissed.
