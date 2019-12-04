Warren County native Charla Duncan has been hired as senior assistant to the county manager. The announcement was made during Monday night’s meeting of the Warren County Board of Commissioners.
Duncan is currently working as management analyst in the office of the Granville County manager and has worked on projects there including a broadband initiative over the past year, ongoing expansion of Granville Athletic Park, and grant administration, among others.
Prior work includes service as grants coordinator for Granville County, English teacher, Warren FoodWorks program manager for Working Landscapes in Warrenton, executive director for the Chamber of Commerce of Warren County, program assistant in the New York City Mayor’s Office to Combat Domestic Violence, and newspaper and magazine writer.
A 2004 alumna of Warren County High School, Duncan graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in English, Secondary Education, from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro with a minor in Drama. She has a Masters of Public Administration, Public and Nonprofit Management, with specialization in Management from New York University.
The daughter of Charles and Sallye Duncan of Macon, Duncan has a strong background in community involvement. She currently chairs the Warren County Arts Council, co-chairs the town of Warrenton’s Quilters Lane design committee and is a member of the Jacob Holt House Foundation board of directors. Also, she has co-chaired the TEDxLizard Creek Steering Committee and has served on the Warren County Tourism Committee, Warren County Local Food Promotion Council, Halifax-Warren Smart Start Board of Directors, Warren County Recreation Commission and Warren County Planning Board.
Duncan said she is excited to be able to work in her home county.
“I feel honored that (County Manager Vincent Jones) and his team feel like I’m a good fit,” she said.
Several years ago Duncan made the decision to not follow the stereotypical trajectory: leave Warren County for college and never return. After some soul-searching, she moved back, but there were no jobs for her, she said. Then she found a position working for Granville County.
“I cut my teeth on local government in Granville County. Now I can do good work for my home community,” she said of her new position with Warren County. “I’m excited, but the stakes are higher. You don’t want to let down the people you care about the most.”
Duncan, who is truly putting down roots by renovating her grandparents’ 1940s home in the Wise community, will assume her duties in the newly created position with Warren County on Dec. 17 at a salary of $57,000.
