Customers trying to find a parking place at the Warren Corners Shopping Center Food Lion in Norlina might have wondered why four spaces were blocked off several weeks ago.
A hint was provided recently when the spaces were painted with Food Lion To-Go lettering. Last week, a Food Lion corporate spokesperson confirmed that the service, which allows customers to order groceries online and pick them up, will be coming to the Warren County store. However, the date when Food Lion To-Go will become available here has not been determined.
Food Lion promotes the service as a convenient way for customers to save time while taking one task off their to-do lists.
According to Food Lion, customers may access the service by going to shop.foodlion.com or opening the Food Lion To-Go app on their Smart Phones. Follow these instructions to order groceries:
Enter the ZIP code and select the store.
Enter your MVP card number to get started. If the number is unknown, look on your last receipt or call 1-800-210-9569.
Order groceries. Customers may shop by department, browse collections or use the search bar at the top to check for a specific item. When checking out, select a pick-up time window. Times are available from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. seven days a week.
Customers will receive text messages when shopping begins and to inform them if an item is not in stock. If the Warren Corners store doesn’t have an item, a substitute will be suggested.
To pick up groceries, park in a designated Food Lion To-Go parking space, and the items will be brought to the car.
After groceries are picked up, customers will receive email and text notifications with a link to their receipts.
An announcement will be made when the Food Lion To-Go service is available at the Warren Corners location.
A Food Lion spokeswoman indicated that there are no current plans to offer the service at the Lake Gaston Food Lion. However, she noted that the company evaluates its stores on a regular basis to determine new locations.
