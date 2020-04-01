The Warren Record would like to lend a helping hand to local businesses in the area during these difficult times.
Small businesses and local nonprofits may not have the resources to advertise in our paper now and for some time after they reopen due to hardships faced because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Warren Record readers now have the opportunity to help support their local favorites by donating to help them advertise.
Readers can tell us what business or nonprofit organization they would like to help, and The Warren Record will match the donation with advertising credit. The newspaper’s graphics department will take care of the ad design, or the business or nonprofit can submit a camera-ready ad of their choosing.
Your donation will help your favorite business or nonprofit attract customers, while also supporting The Warren Record.
For more information, email ads@warrenrecord.com.
