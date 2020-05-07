A Warren County events venue and high school principal are among local places and faces featured in the current edition of Wedding Belles.
The regional bridal magazine, published by Womack Publishing Company, which owns The Warren Record and other newspapers in North Carolina and Virginia, includes stories on newest wedding trends, “how-to” guides, tips on engagements and planning unique weddings and honeymoons, and important do’s and don’ts.
Inez wedding venue highlighted
Warren County-centered stories include a location feature on Lake O’ The Woods, a wedding venue in the Inez community. Described by owner Trish Peters as “destinationesque,” Lake O’ The Woods operates as a wedding venue and bed and breakfast. Peters and her husband, David, have hosted weddings there as small as eight and as large as 350.
Images accompanying the article provide a glimpse of the picturesque settings the 100-acre grounds at Lake O’ The Woods offer for wedding photography, ceremonies and receptions. A festive sparkler send off is among the photos, this one featuring Warrenton bride Anna Britt Harty Knight and her husband, MacGregor Knight, who held their wedding reception at the venue last fall.
Local principal among bridal stories
Three brides share their personal stories in the current issue of Wedding Belles, including principal of Warren Early College High School, Shena Royster Judkins.
Entitled “The Wedding of their Dreams,” the story of Shena and her husband, Ron Judkins, tells of the romantic proposal, what happened with the first reception venue at the last minute, and how Shena trusted in the professionals she had hired to take care of all the details—she didn’t even know what her reception would look like until she walked in.
“It was a magical evening!” Shena said in describing the couple’s special day.
The feature story showcases elegant engagement and bridal photos, including a full portrait of Shena in her wedding gown.
Warrenton native featured
Finally, the wedding planning experience of Warrenton native Will Lynch and his bride, Brittany Livengood, is included in the article, “Should You Hire a Wedding Planner?” Married in the North Carolina mountains last November, the couple handled much of the planning themselves, and were assisted by Will’s sister, Sydney Way, a private events director in Norfolk, Va. She helped coordinate last-minute details with vendors and served as the couple’s day-of planner.
The article includes tips on hiring a wedding planner, advice from two professionals, Brittany’s perspective on self-planning and photographs from the wedding day.
The bottom line on hiring a wedding planner? Pick up a copy of Wedding Belles and see what the pros suggest!
Wedding Belles is available for purchase from local Dollar General stores, at The Warren Record, 112 N. Main St., Warrenton, and online at womackpublishing.com, click on Magazines, then Wedding Belles.
