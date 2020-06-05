The Warren County Parks and Recreation Commission will hold a special meeting by conference call on Thursday, June 11, at 6 p.m. 

The public may follow these guidelines to submit citizen comments: Submit your comments to DickieWilliams@warrencountync.gov by Thursday, June 11, at 3 p.m.  Citizens are allowed to submit one comment per person. Comments are not to exceed 350 words.  Any comments submitted after 3 p.m. on June 11 will not be read. 

Those who desire a response to their written comments from the Parks and Recreation director and/or chairman, should indicate to whom their comments are addressed.

The dial-in number for the conference call is 978-990-5140. The access code is 3468831.

 