The Warren County Parks and Recreation Commission will hold a special meeting by conference call on Thursday, June 11, at 6 p.m.
The public may follow these guidelines to submit citizen comments: Submit your comments to DickieWilliams@warrencountync.gov by Thursday, June 11, at 3 p.m. Citizens are allowed to submit one comment per person. Comments are not to exceed 350 words. Any comments submitted after 3 p.m. on June 11 will not be read.
Those who desire a response to their written comments from the Parks and Recreation director and/or chairman, should indicate to whom their comments are addressed.
The dial-in number for the conference call is 978-990-5140. The access code is 3468831.
