Summertime is right around the corner, and many North Carolinians are looking forward to spending sunny days with their toes in the sand and a fresh lemonade in hand. Although summer brings fun-filled days, severe weather can quickly put a damper on plans.
Warren County Emergency Management urges residents to participate in Hurricane Preparedness Week, May 3-9, by updating their emergency plans and supplies kit.
Many counties are still recovering from hurricanes Matthew, Florence and Dorian, as well as Tropical Storm Michael. These storms caused severe devastation that cost billions in damage, and remind everyone that no county is immune to their disastrous effects.
For families, as well as communities, being prepared could mean the difference between being a hurricane victim or a hurricane survivor. It is vital for everyone to have an emergency plan in place before a storm threatens Warren County.
Warren County Emergency Management urges residents to take the time to write down their hurricane plan and update their emergency supplies kit with enough non-perishable food and water to last each person in their family a minimum of one week.
Kits should also include:
- First-aid kit
- Weather radio and batteries
- Prescription medicines
- Sleeping bag or blankets
- Changes of clothes
- Hygiene items such as toothbrush, toothpaste, soap and deodorant
- At least $200 in cash
- Pet supplies including food, water, bedding, leashes, muzzle and vaccination records
Stay informed when severe weather strikes by tuning in to local news or listening to a NOAA Weather Radio. Stay alert for evacuation information and know evacuation routes in your community. Heed the warnings from state and local officials and evacuate quickly when told to do so.
More information on severe weather and hurricane preparedness is located on ReadyNC.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.