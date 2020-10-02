Members of the Haliwa-Saponi Tribe position wooden statues to accompany a mural depicting tribal history on the grounds of the former Haliwa-Saponi administrative building on Highway 561 in Hollister. A second mural, also accompanied by sculptures, is located at the tribe’s multipurpose building on Capps Farm Road, also in Hollister. Brochures with information about the artwork will be available at the mural sites soon. Members of the public are invited to stop and take photographs. The tribe is currently planning a dedication ceremony, likely to be held this fall.