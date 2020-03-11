After months of discussion, the Warren County Board of Commissioners unanimously voted to approve a plan during its Monday night meeting to provide $10,000 annually for fiscal years 2020-21 and 2021-22 for financial support of the Frontier Warren entrepreneur project.
The funding would be in the form of rent to include utilities for co-working space and a conference room, which could be used by the county and its citizens. After the two-year period, commissioners will reevaluate the project to determine if they wish to make an ongoing contribution.
In December, the board approved a memorandum of understanding for Frontier Warren without specifying a financial commitment.
With its approval, the county enters a partnership with the Research Triangle Foundation, which owns the Research Triangle Park, and the town of Warrenton to move the project forward.
In November 2019, the Research Triangle Foundation and the Warrenton Town Board unanimously approved a five-year agreement for “Frontier Warren, in Partnership with RTP.” This formed the first partnership of its kind in the 60-year history of RTP. The votes came after Warren County Economic Development Director Stacy Woodhouse and Warrenton Town Administrator Robert Davie pitched the partnership to the Research Triangle Foundation and also represented the results of months of effort by local officials and business owners wanting to see the county grow.
Plans call for Frontier Warren to occupy two buildings on Warrenton’s South Main Street with a monthly rent of $1,500 each. One building, with rent and utilities to be covered by tenant rent revenues, will house 10 offices, a shared meeting room and kitchen. The other building would include open meeting and co-working space, where small business training will be held.
During the county commissioners’ February work session, Davie presented three options for moving forward with the partnership: the county to contribute $20,000 a year to the project, support co-working space video feeds, entrepreneur training and potentially locate the county’s economic development office in the back half of the co-working space without rent; locate the ED office in the co-working space with a rent of $800 monthly, ($9,600 annually rather than $20,000), and Davie, on behalf of the town, would seek private funding to make up the difference; and the final option, the town of Warrenton being financially responsible for the project.
The board’s Monday night decision represented a modification of the second option with commissioners asking for the town of Warrenton to seek additional funding. County commissioners also suggested that someone be hired to manage the co-working space to free Woodhouse and Davie to handle their regular duties.
The Warrenton Town Board previously approved an annual financial commitment of $5,000, and for the town to act as a pass-through for donations, lease receipts and payments, accounts payable and accounting.
A business plan for Frontier Warren outlines projected outcomes for the project that include launching five companies over the course of two years, connecting school teachers to companies and students to entrepreneurial and STEM opportunities, and spark private investors to make additional investment in entrepreneur workspace here.
In February, after continued delays from the county, the Warrenton Town Board voted to enter solely into a lease agreement for the first Frontier Warren building, at $1,500 per month, so that Frontier Natural Gas would not be delayed in moving into the space. The company moved in March 1 as the anchor tenant in the building where office spaces are located.
Other business
- Reached a consensus to allow County Manager Vincent Jones to meet with state Rep. Terry Garrison to discuss how the county could implement a hotel room occupancy tax as allowed by North Carolina state statutes. The decision was made in light of Warren County Economic Development efforts to bring hotels to the area.
- Heard a report from Jones that budgetary constraints prevented him from recommending a 10 percent across the board salary increase for Warren County Sheriff’s Office employees which the sheriff requested last month to be effective March 1. Jones said that he could consider a one-time bonus covering the remainder of the current fiscal year with a future recommendation to come after results from the county’s employee classification study are complete. Jones added that he expects to be able to present the study results during the board’s April meeting.
- Heard a presentation from Jason Orthner, director of the N.C. Department of Transportation’s rail division, that a rail agreement between Virginia and CSX is a major step allowing plans for establishing high speed rail along the Southeast Corridor between Petersburg, Va., through North Carolina.
- During the public comments portion of the meeting, Reinaldo Espinosa told the board that his request to see county audit books for the past four years had not been met, and that he wanted a full forensic audit for fiscal year 2014 to the present. Commission Chairman Tare “T” Davis told Espinosa that he already has the right to access county audit reports because they are public record, and that he knows of no need for a forensic audit.
