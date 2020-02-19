A resident of Warren Hills Rehabilitation & Nursing Center in Warrenton has died due to injuries she sustained after her clothing caught fire Friday evening.
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office identified her Tuesday afternoon as 76-year-old Lizzie Belle Silver.
Emergency personnel were dispatched to Warren Hills at 7:11 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 14.
Warrenton Rural Volunteer Fire Department Chief Walter Gardner said that when he arrived at the scene, Warren Hills personnel had extinguished the flames. Warren County Emergency Services Director Dennis Paschall reported that the victim was outside the facility near the courtyard area when emergency medical services arrived.
Warrenton Rural and Norlina volunteer fire departments assisted Warren County EMS at the scene, Gardner said.
EMS transported Silver to Maria Parham Health in Henderson, where she was transported by medical helicopter to the North Carolina Jaycee Burn Center at UNC Health Care in Chapel Hill, Gardner reported.
Gardner said that the reason why her clothing caught fire is unknown at this time.
Paschall reported that no additional details are available at this time, noting only that Silver succumbed to her injuries on Saturday. He added that the incident remains under an investigation led by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.
Warren County Sheriff’s Johnny Williams said that security footage from the time of the incident revealed that it was an unfortunate accident, but no further investigation was needed by his office. He reported that Warren County Emergency Services/EMS, along with responding fire departments, are continuing their investigation.
Shonette Pettiford, administrator at Warren Hills, issued a statement Wednesday morning.
"All of us at the Warren Hills Rehabilitation & Nursing Center are deeply saddened by the events of Friday evening," she said. "The safety and well-being of all of our residents remains our highest priority. We wish to thank all of the first responders for their quick response and diligent efforts in assisting our resident."
Pettiford indicated that due to patient privacy laws and an ongoing investigation, she could not comment further at this time.
