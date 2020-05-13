Putting people back to work, helping a small business to reopen and serving 1,000 meals sourced from local producers.
That’s what Working Landscapes and its partners are doing with a COVID-19 Relief Fund grant from the Triangle North Healthcare Foundation.
A Warrenton-based nonprofit, Working Landscapes is a prior recipient of the foundation’s regular grant funding, which has been used for farm-to-school education in schools.
Gabe Cumming, associate director of Working Landscapes, said that, working with Warren County government partners, the need was identified to produce meals for local families to supplement weekday lunches received through the public school district, as well as to provide employment to restaurant staff who were out of work due to the current health crisis.
Cumming connected with On Main Southern Eatery & Venue to put together a program that would help re-employ the restaurant’s staff and develop meals incorporating foods from local producers when possible. On Main closed its doors in March and laid off all of its employees after restaurants were limited to take-out and delivery due to the novel coronavirus.
Making sure local farmers and businesses make it through the health and economic crisis, and creating opportunities for them to do so, was part of the goal, Cumming said, as was supplementing Warren County Schools’ school nutrition program.
The TNHF emergency funding supports meal preparation over an eight-week period; however, 200 meals were distributed the first week through support of individual donors to Working Landscapes’ Local Food Access Fund, which the nonprofit established when COVID-19 hit. Individual citizens were served from a pickup site at Vaughan Elementary School, as well as through The John 3:16 Center in Littleton.
County partners Crystal Smith, Cooperative Extension director, and Vicky Stokes, director of the Warren County Senior Center, serve as feeding coordinators. Smith said they participate on three phone calls weekly with state emergency management, coordinate volunteers and find out where the food gaps, or needs, are.
Smith was among volunteers helping to serve meals on Friday.
The grant-funded meals were first distributed on May 1 by Loaves & Fishes Ministries food pantry in Warrenton, The John 3:16 Center and Warren County Cooperative Extension.
On Friday, Northside Elementary School served as the hub for meal pickups.
Each Friday during lunchtime, meals that serve four people are distributed at different locations. The meals are prepared at On Main, refrigerated, then taken in coolers to the pickup sites and delivered to cars as they drive up.
Last week’s selection was grits with peppers and sausage. The sausage was locally sourced from Larry Davis of Davis Farms Sandy Creek.
Other local producers who have partnered with the program so far include Taber Farms and Clovermead Farm.
“We look forward to having more produce to incorporate in the latter part of the run,” he said, as it is still early in the growing season.
Cumming said that this experience has shown the importance of having a local food system when the going gets rough.
“We need to be prepared to feed ourselves,” he said. “We’re learning to do that on the fly. I hope we take some lessons from this on how to be prepared. There are ways we could be prepared more times of the year.”
On a more broad scale, those working with the grant are exploring the need for the feeding program. Cumming said continuing to provide meals, or feeding more families, would depend on availability of funding.
In addition to feeding those who need it, the grant is about helping sustain farmers and those who need jobs.
“Our goal at Working Landscapes generally is programming and economic development, bringing some funding into the community that business and farmers can leverage to bring more income for themselves,” he said. “If On Main can help generate some commerce from this program, it is a benefit from my perspective.”
Helping the downtown business community and farming community come through the health crisis intact and continuing to serve the local population is part of the nonprofit’s goal, Cumming added. Bringing money into the economy is a way to do that.
“Our goal is to try to (do this), and our strategy is always try to redirect our funding locally,” he said.
This Friday, meals will be distributed from two locations: Loaves & Fishes Ministries, 538 W. Ridgeway St., Warrenton, starting at 9 a.m., and the 4-H WAY Program will be serving meals from the parking lot of the former Just Save grocery store on East Macon Street in Warrenton. The John 3:16 Center will be delivering meals to families in need.
To donate to the Local Food Access Fund, go online to workinglandscapesnc.org or contact Working Landscapes at 252-257-0205.
