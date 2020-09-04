It’s that time of year again. With everything looking a bit different these days, the annual Lake Gaston Volunteer Vegetation Survey remains a constant.
From Sept. 1 to Oct. 31, volunteers will be documenting aquatic vegetation, both good and bad, around the entire 350 miles of Lake Gaston shoreline.
This survey is a collaborative effort between North Carolina State University and volunteers from the Lake Gaston Association, but anyone is welcome to come join in on the fun.
The data collected during this survey is used to identify the extent of nuisance species such as Hydrilla and Lyngbya, as well as beneficial species such as Water Willow and Eel Grass.
The information collected during this survey goes directly into the management plans for these aquatic species. Therefore, volunteering for the survey is a great way for homeowners to actively participate in the management of aquatic plants around their shoreline.
In order to volunteer, all one needs is a boat and a few hours to spend on the lake. The shoreline is divided into survey sites, but volunteers are able to choose those that are most convenient for them.
Prior to the survey, volunteers are issued a hand-held tablet in order to collect data and equipment to sample submerged vegetation (basically a rake head on a rope). The equipment can be used from any water vessel and volunteers don’t have to be experts at identifying aquatic plants to participate.
Plant ID books that cover most of the plants one will likely encounter at Lake Gaston will be provided.
To participate or ask questions regarding this year’s survey, please contact Jessica Baumann, Extension Associate for Lake Gaston with NC State University’s Aquatic Plant Management Program, at aquaticplants@ncsu.edu.
