The 155th observance of the Warren County Emancipation Proclamation service will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 1, at noon at Warrenton Baptist Church on Bragg Street.
The guest preacher will be the Rev. Dr. Lamont Johnson. Music will be rendered by the Pleasant Hill Gospel Choir, and Pastor Hassan Kingsberry will serve as the worship leader.
Johnson, was licensed to preach at the age of 14 by St. Paul Baptist Church of Elizabeth, N.J., and was ordained at the age of 19 by the New Hope Association of North-Central New Jersey.
Johnson’s educational pursuits include: Virginia Union University, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Religion; Richmond Virginia Seminary, with a Master of Arts in Religion; Shaw University School of Divinity, with a Master of Divinity; Lutheran Theological Southern Seminary, with a Master of Sacred Theology; and a semester’s study at Gladstone’s Library (St. Denoils), Hawarden, Wales. in the United Kingdom
Johnson received his Doctor of Ministry degree in May 12, 2012, from Drew University School of Theology in Madison, N.J.
Currently a doctoral candidate in the Leadership Studies program at North Carolina A&T University, his research is on the transformational leadership practices of African-American seminary presidents and deans.
Johnson is a member of New Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Greensboro, director of music for the General Baptist State Convention of North Carolina, former moderator at-large of the Pee Dee Educational Missionary Baptist Association, former pastor of Providence Baptist Church, Rockingham, and Phillips Chapel Baptist Church, Winston-Salem, immediate past vice president at-large for the Music Auxiliary of the National Baptist Convention, USA, and author of “Autonomous: A 21st Century Look at the African American Baptist Church.”
Currently, Johnson is the pastor of West Durham Baptist Church in Durham.
The public is invited to attend. There will be a special commemoration in memory of the Rev. Dr. Robert M. Burnette, Berteen Wilson, Bessie H. Shearin, Elizabeth Basklerville, Marie H. Thomas and Constance A. Davis.
There will also be a tribute to Warrenton Baptist Church and Pastor Walter Yarbrough in honor of his 51 years of service to Warren County.
For more information, contact Larry M. Jones, Jr., president of the Emancipation Proclamation observance, at 252-382-4180.
The 2020 MLK Scholarship and Awards Gala will be held on Saturday, Feb. 29, at 5 p.m. at the Warrenton Armory Civic Center. Tickets are $25. and can be purchased. For more information, contact Stanley C. Jones, Jr. at 252-204-6164 or Kendra Davis at 252- 432-4675.
