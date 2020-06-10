As more Warren County residents are tested for COVID-19, the number of positive cases identified here reached 110 as of June 8, according to Warren County Health Department Nursing Director Kaye Hall. Of those positive cases, 55 have recovered.
Hall also reported three hospitalizations. The number of deaths related to the novel coronavirus remains unchanged at two.
The number of positive cases reported June 8 represents an increase from 66 the week before. Hall believes that much of the increase can be attributed to a COVID-19 testing event conducted by H.O.P.E. Regional Medical Center on June 6 at the Warren County Armory Civic Center in Warrenton.
The center’s Dr. Demaura Russell told the newspaper that of 180 people tested during the event, 20 results came back positive, and three were inconclusive. She said that the people whose tests came back inconclusive could choose to be retested or self-isolate and monitor their health until they are sure that they do not have COVID-19.
Russell considers the testing event as a success.
“I think that really helped with patients who are uninsured,” she said.
Russell said that H.O.P.E. Regional Medical Center is considering the possibility of holding another testing event next month, but that has not been determined at this time.
