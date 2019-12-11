Warren County Memorial Library will celebrate the Christmas season as a time of love and community by holding “Merry Grinchmas” on Saturday, Dec. 21, from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. The event is co-sponsored by Friends of the Warren County Memorial Library.
“Merry Grinchmas” will offer fun for all ages centered around Dr. Seuss’ classic character, the Grinch, who learned to love others with a little help from the Whos of Whoville.
Library Director Cheryl Reddish said that the story about the Grinch’s change of heart and the importance of community provided inspiration for this year’s event.
“The Grinch’s story is all about love,” she said. “We want to have everyone in the Christmas spirit to enjoy books, family, community and the library.”
Reddish hopes that holding the Christmas celebration on a Saturday will allow more people to attend than in years past when the event was held on a weekday afternoon.
“We are trying to make it a larger family event,” she said.
The library will continue its holiday tradition of giving books as gifts to those who attend. Friends of the Warren County Memorial Library donated books for children, teens and adults. Each person can pick out a book as long as supplies last. Children must be present to receive books.
Participants will have an opportunity to read to each other. They can read from the book they received or select one from the library to share.
The classic animated film, “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” will set the mood for these activities and a time of refreshments with cookies. Holiday prizes will be given.
Those attending will have a chance to meet and take photographs with the Grinch, who will be visiting Warren County after helping the Whos decorate for Christmas in Whoville. He also will read “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” by Dr. Seuss to the audience.
Participants are encouraged to wear Christmas sweaters and colors to celebrate the season.
Reddish hopes that the event will inspire more people to pick up a book and read, and for parents to pick up free library cards for their children.
For her, “Merry Grinchmas” means a time for family and friends to gather to celebrate the season and reflect on the lesson of the Grinch.
“We want it to be a fun time. Come bring the family,” Reddish said. “Christmas is not just about gifts. It’s about what’s in your heart.”
Warren County Memorial Library is at 119 S. Front St., Warrenton. For more information, call 252-257-4990.
