Warren County Schools Career and Technical Education Coordinator Derrick Fogg has been named the North Central Regional CTE Curriculum and Instructional Management Coordinator of the Year.
Fogg, the son of Marshall and Tillie Fogg of the Snow Hill community near Warrenton, is a graduate of Warren County High School. He earned an associate degree in culinary arts and bachelor’s degree in food service from Johnson and Wales, and a master’s degree in human resource management from Webster University.
Fogg worked as a food service manager at Benedict College in Columbia, S.C., for several years before returning to Warren County in 2006, when he became a culinary arts teacher at WCHS.
In 2014, he was named the N.C. Association of Family and Consumer Sciences Teacher of the Year.
In December 2015, he became Warren County Schools’ interim Career and Technical Education coordinator and was named coordinator the following year.
In this role, Fogg coordinates and supervises all of the local school district’s CTE programs and activities, which include four academies at the high school level: Engineering and Construction Technology; Medical Science and Health Care Professionals; Business, Marketing and Entrepreneurship; and College Prep, along with a number of programs at the middle school level.
Fogg overseas the purchasing and maintenance of materials, plans professional development for staff members, evaluates instructional programs, manages testing programs, and assists with planning workforce training, internships, and job shadowing, among other duties.
For him, the most rewarding aspect of his work has not changed from when he was a teacher — being able to help people. But the number of people he can help has increased.
“I was able to grow from being able to help only my students and some teachers to now, when I can help all students and teachers,” Fogg said. “I can support personnel and students from a different perspective.”
His work also allows him to work with people from other areas of the state, to bring the perspective of a small, rural school district.
Fogg was nominated by his peers in the North Central region as CTE Coordinator of the Year. The region consists of school districts ranging in size from small, including Warren, Vance, and Granville counties, to large, including Wake, Durham, and Orange counties, and Chapel Hill-Carrboro Schools.
Fogg was among eight CTE coordinators from across North Carolina to be considered for the state award. He was required to complete a 16-part application process that included a description of his work, the challenges faced by the Warren County school district, the support he has provided, and how he has benefited the region and state, along with other measures. Fogg also completed an interview process.
While his name was not called as state’s CTE Coordinator of the Year during the recent virtual summer conference, Fogg is honored to be the North Central CTE Coordinator of the Year.
“It is a great honor to see my peers regard me in this manner,” he said. “We have some great people (in the region).”
Fogg is thankful for the partnership between CTE coordinators throughout the North Central region. Together, they help each other in developing programs, credentialing, resolving scheduling problems, and in other areas.
Fogg is excited about the upcoming school year, which will bring about changes in CTE testing that will expand the ways in which students can provide proof of learning: performance, state assessment or credentials.
Most of all, he looks forward to when students can resume the learning process and increase their skill sets in preparation for the future.
“I am excited for children to be back in school and able to continue their education,” Fogg said.
