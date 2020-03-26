The U.S. Census Bureau has extended deadlines related to the 2020 Census due to concerns related to the coronavirus.
Kathy Newton-Dunton, Census partnership spe-cialist with the Atlanta Region, provided the newspaper with inform-ation that indicated the deadline for people to respond has been extended from July 31 to Aug. 14. The Census Bureau recommends that the public respond online through the website, 2020census.gov. Responses may also be made by calling 844-330-2020 between 7 a.m. and 2 a.m. Eastern time, or by mail.
The Census Bureau notes that the time that census takers will interview people who have not responded online, by phone or mail is now between May 28 and Aug. 14.
Newton-Dunton reported that as of March 20, Warren County’s response rate for the 2020 Census is 13.1 percent, compared to the response rate for North Carolina as a whole, at 14.1 percent.
