For years, residents of Hollister, Bethlehem, Arcola and surrounding communities had to travel to Warrenton, Rocky Mount or other areas to find library services. Hollister native Lindell Lynch dreamed of doing something about it by opening a library.
Earlier this month, her dream came true as she opened L’s Book Nook: Library/Resource Center in the former Satterwhite’s Grocery on Gibbs Avenue in Hollister.
Lynch recalled spending plenty of time in the Hollister Elementary School library when she was growing up. Other schools in the area offered libraries as well, but there was no other place nearby to check out books after school hours.
Lynch’s daughter, 2019 Warren County High School graduate Alyssa Faith Lynch, faced the same problem. She juggled classroom studies with sports, meaning that her time for studying outside the school day was limited.
Lynch said that her daughter managed the best she could, traveling to Warrenton and Rocky Mount for library resources and internet access, or going to a friend’s house to use the internet. However, it would be late when her daughter finished her work and returned home.
With credentials and career background in early childhood education, Lynch’s work at Haliwa-Saponi Tribal School and the Haliwa-Saponi Day Care Center has brought her face-to-face with other families experiencing the same problems.
Her efforts to find a location to open a library led to the former grocery store, a site dear to her because her father used to work there.
In March, Lynch and her husband, Tony, obtained the location and began renovations to make it handicapped accessible, expand the restroom area, replace ceiling tiles, install new lighting and make other upgrades.
The couple contributed the initial books for the library’s collection with books owned by their daughter when she was a child. After Lynch posted her plans for the library/resource center on social media, community members began to contribute books.
The library now offers books for children through adults, with sections also devoted to novels, inspirational works and do-it-yourself projects. A dental office in Roanoke Rapids donated two computers, which are ready for students and adults to conduct online research.
Book donations continue to come in from the Hollister area and beyond, including Greensboro, Raleigh and as far away as Pennsylvania.
In addition to checking out books, the library offers a number of other services, including story time for children ages 2-5 and after school care for children through fifth grade/
Lynch is working to offer GED classes through a partnership with Halifax Community College. So far, 17 people have expressed interest, including a 96-year-old.
In the future, the library will offer presentations from community resources and instructional sessions on everything from sewing to car care. Lynch also wants to hold father-son and mother-daughter activities, and special events for adults.
Future activities will include book discussions with local authors and poetry slams featuring local poets reciting their original works.
Lynch hopes to partner with the community to offer other resources, such as L’s Coffee Talk, a time for ministers and others to discuss a range of topics, and sessions for strengthening one’s marriage.
She considers the words of a prayer dedication marking the library/resource center’s official opening as a summary of what she hopes the facility will make possible: that the people who enter the library would be a blessing to others, to promote community, bridge gaps, partner with each other and to help the community grow.
L’s Book Nook: Library/Resource Center is at 182 Gibbs Ave., Hollister, and is open from 3:30-8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. on Saturdays. To donate books, call 252-567-6070 or email lsbooknook182@gmail.com. Monetary donations may be directed to PO Box 182, Hollister, NC 27844. For more information, see the library/resource center’s Facebook page.
