A third Food Lion gift card giveaway in Warren County has been scheduled for Friday, May 8, thanks to community interest and a strong partnership between the grocery store chain and the local public school system.
Friday’s $20 gift card giveaway will be held from 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. at Warren County High School, 149 Campus Dr., Warrenton.
Warren County Schools Chief Operations Officer Andre Stewart said that more than 500 local residents received gift cards during an April 30 giveaway. Because of that event’s success, Food Lion approved the school system’s application for a third event, Stewart added.
The school system’s series of gift card giveaways began on April 17, when more than 500 people picked up the gift cards to help cover grocery expenses.
Stewart previously noted that the application process takes into consideration how many parents have taken advantage of student meal distribution during the COVID-19 pandemic. Breakfast and lunch meals are distributed on weekdays at Northside K-8 School, Vaughan Elementary School and Warren County High School.
Stewart said that the number of meals distributed now averages 1,800 breakfasts and 1,800 lunches each day, up from an average of 1,700 breakfasts and 1,700 lunches through April 17. According to school system Child Nutrition Director Dan Harris, Warren County Schools has served a total of 25,508 breakfasts and 29,964 lunches as of Monday.
He said that any Warren County resident in need is eligible to receive a gift card during Friday’s giveaway, whether or not they have children who attend public schools in the local district. Cards will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, but will be limited to one card per vehicle.
People are asked to remain in their vehicles to receive gift cards. If parents are picking up meals for their children, the cards will be given with the meals.
For more information, contact Andre Stewart at 252-257-3184, ext. 1227.
