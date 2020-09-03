In Warren County Superior Court on Aug. 24, Morris Gray Silver, Jr., 42, of Warrenton pled guilty to two counts of misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon in connection with an altercation at a 2019 party. He appeared before Judge Cindy K. Sturges.
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office arrested Silver and co-defendants Jaylon Mikel Settles, 26, of Hollister, and Micheal (Michael) Settles, 48, of Warrenton. Each faced charges of felony attempted first-degree murder and felony assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill inflicting serious injuries.
Court documents filed in the case indicate that the three men were accused of assaulting a Gregory Clifton and a Lawrence Perry II with a bladed weapon.
According to a search warrant application filed by Det. A. Seward of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Seward spoke with Clifton and Perry while they were receiving medical attention at Halifax Regional Medical Center in Roanoke Rapids.
Seward reported that Clifton told him that he argued with Michael Settles at a party in Arcola when Settles struck Clifton with a pistol. Clifton told the detective that Settles tried to aim the pistol at his head, but Clifton grabbed the weapon to avoid being shot.
Clifton told the detective that while he and Settles were struggling, Settles’ son, Jaylon Settles, attacked Clifton with a bladed weapon.
Seward reported that he then spoke with Perry, who said that he attended the party with Clifton and saw a man approach and say something to him, and the men argued. Perry told the detective that when he approached Clifton to ask if he was all right, he saw the man pull out a pistol. Perry told Seward that he was rushed and struck on the face, someone started to cut him at various locations on his body, and multiple people began stomping on him.
According to the document, Seward reported that Clifton and Perry were injured with lacerations and cuts to their faces, arms, backs and other areas of their bodies.
After pleading guilty to the assault charges, Silver was sentenced to two consecutive terms of 150 days in the state Misdemeanant Confinement Program.
Silver does not have to pay court costs, and attorney fees will be civil judgments. His shoes and phone that were seized were ordered returned to him. A restitution hearing has been scheduled for Nov. 16.
Two counts of felony attempted first-degree murder and a felony charge of habitual felon were voluntarily dismissed.
Both Jaylon Mikel Settles and Micheal (Michael) Settles are scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 8.
Additional case
One other case was disposed during the superior court session.
Dalton Raheim Williams pled guilty to two felony charges: sell heroin and possession of cocaine, and was sentenced to 11-23 months in the Department of Adult Correction. The sentence was suspended, and Williams was ordered to complete 18 months of supervised probation.
The probation supervision fee was waived; and court costs and attorney fees will be civil judgments. Probation may be changed to unsupervised in 12 months in Williams is in full compliance.
The following charges were voluntarily dismissed: three counts of felony trafficking opium or heroin, two counts of felony conspire to sell/deliver heroin, and single counts of felony possession with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver heroin, felony deliver heroin, misdemeanor resisting a public officer, felony possession of cocaine, misdemeanor possess up to one-half ounce of marijuana, and felony maintain a vehicle/dwelling/place for a controlled substance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.