The Warren County Board of Education has appointed John Green, a 1986 graduate of Warren County High School, to serve as principal at his alma mater, effective Sept. 6. The decision was made during the board’s Aug. 13 meeting.
Green replaces LaAlice Hopkins, who resigned as WCHS principal in January. Carolyn Faucette has served as interim principal since then.
Green was introduced as WCHS principal during Warren County Schools’ convocation on Monday.
He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration with a concentration in Management in 1990. Green completed education certifications in elementary, middle and high school from Elizabeth City State University and Longwood University with certifications in kindergarten through 12th grade Special Education and high school basic Business.
He holds a master’s degree in School Administration and Leadership from Cambridge College in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Green’s career in education has included teaching positions in elementary general education and middle grades English, Social Studies and Special Education in school systems in North Carolina and Virginia.
He has held school administration positions in Durham Public Schools and in Mecklenburg County, Va. He comes to Warren County after serving as principal at Weldon STEM High School.
Green has two daughters, Shekinah Green, a high school senior, and Tamira Green, a freshman.
He expressed enthusiasm about returning to the local area.
“Education is the key for all stakeholders to take part in, and I enjoy serving as an educator,” Green said. “I am excited and looking forward to returning home serving the Warren County community, parents and students.”
