Retail businesses forced to close since the end of March due to the COVID-19 pandemic were allowed to reopen at 5 p.m. Friday under Gov. Roy Cooper’s most recent executive order, with certain restrictions.
Saturday morning, Lorie Short, owner of Our Little Shop: Chairs to Mend in Warrenton, said she was excited to be back. She had expanded the space and increased inventory in her North Main Street shop shortly before she had to close, and had looked forward to increased customer traffic starting in March that comes with springtime shoppers, especially those who drive in from Lake Gaston.
“It’s especially busy this time of the year, busier than even over Christmas,” she said.
Her landlord had worked with her on rent while she was closed and had no income from her shop, Short said.
“But landlords can’t hold on but so long,” she said.
Short said while she was home, she spent some time making jewelry and beads. Re-opening her store was a good feeling.
“Finally, to have hope,” she said.
On the other end of town, it was Monday before several other Warrenton businesses opened up.
Betty Rollinson and Deborah Robertson at Friends Two, donning masks, said they were glad to be back.
“People were in withdrawal,” they said, laughing.
The ladies, who lead quilting, knitting and other sewing groups at their retail shop, said they continued to make facemasks even after their store had closed. They’re up to 950, and 60 of those were donated to Warren Hills Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
The ladies, who made masks in March for a hospital in the eastern part of the state with supplies paid for by an anonymous donor, said that people who still need masks can get them free. Just stop by the store at 126 S. Main St. or contact them at 252-257-1604. Donations are also accepted if folks would like to help offset expenses.
In announcing their new temporary hours from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on their Facebook page, Rollinson and Robertson received a warm response from customers, who wished them well and told them they were missed.
Just a couple of doors down, Sandra Williams, owner of Awesome God Christian Book Store, also opened Monday. She said she could have kept her store open—it was considered essential—rather than closing for some six weeks, but her decision wasn’t about dollars and cents.
Williams said she enjoyed the quality time she was able to spend with her 92-year-old mother, who lives with Williams and her husband, Valton.
“You have to count the cost,” Williams said.
During her down time, Williams said she and her family living outside of Warren County kept in touch via Zoom video conferencing.
“Zoom has been the funniest thing,” she said, laughing.
In Norlina, the Roost Crossroads Antiques & Collectors Mall was planning to open Monday and Tuesday to see how things went. Dwight Pearce manages the iconic store for owner Cliffie Burrows. Pearce said if there was no customer traffic, he may wait another week to reopen at regular hours.
While the Roost was closed, Pearce said he started walking again, had spent a lot of time reading, had cleaned the house from top to bottom and had slept late.
He said he hoped the executive order allowing retail stores to reopen with 50 percent capacity and social distancing was based on science and fact, and that he was glad to be reopening as long as everyone stays safe.
“We can’t stay closed forever. You’ve got to do it sometime,” he said. “You might as well (try it). I’m anxious to try and see.”
During a news conference on Tuesday, the governor said that May 22 is likely the earliest date that Phase 2 reopening, with lifting of the stay at home order, would happen.
Phase 2 would allow for: limited opening of restaurants, bars and other businesses at reduced capacity; gatherings at houses of worship and entertainment venues, also at reduced capacity; an increased number of people at gatherings; opening of public playgrounds; and continued rigorous restrictions on nursing homes and congregate living settings.
