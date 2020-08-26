As election season fast approaches, certain statements have caused some confusion about voting by mail. But as the pandemic continues, more and more people are choosing this safe and secure option to cast their vote in this historic election.
To date, nearly 700 Warren County residents have already submitted a request to receive an absentee ballot. Statewide, that number is more than 300,000.
At the same time in 2016, just over 29,000 across the state had done so. And during the entire 2016 election cycle, only 235 civilian and just seven military absentee ballots were cast in Warren County.
September 4 is the first day that the Warren County Board of Elections (WCBOE) will start sending out ballots to those 600 who have already requested one. October 27 is the last day for voters to submit a request, although that’s cutting it a bit close.
In order to obtain an absentee ballot request form, residents can choose from three option: pick one up at the Warren County Board of Elections building, located at 309 N. Main St. in Warrenton; call the WCBOE at 252-257-2114 to request that a form be mailed; or, visit either the county or state board of elections website and fill out the form online.
Once the actual ballot has been received and filled out, it can be mailed to or dropped off at the WCBOE building.
WCBOE Director Debbie Formyduval, now facing her fourth presidential election, has already been hard at work for weeks. She and her small office staff have been fielding numerous phone calls and in-person visits from those with questions or concerns. And things will just get busier when early in-person voting begins on Oct. 15.
“I’m going to start sleeping here soon,” Formyduval joked.
Many mailings
To make matters more confusing for many, an organization called the Center for Voter Information has sent out some 5,000 absentee ballot request forms to many of the 13,053 voters registered in Warren County. In this contentious political climate, some are unsure whether or not the forms are legitimate.
According to statements from the NC State Board of Elections, these efforts are typically legal, but can be confusing or frustrating for voters and erode confidence in elections, especially when they are unsolicited.
“The State and County Boards of Elections encourage third-party groups to consider the overwhelming toll that misleading or confusing mailings and other outreach efforts take on elections resources and the damage they cause to voters’ confidence in elections,” said Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the State Board of Elections.
For those with concerns about a mailing, BOE officials suggest contacting the group responsible for the mailing. They say there is rarely anything elections officials can do to stop outreach efforts. State and county elections officials are not associated with third-party groups that send out mass mailings or text messages.
“We know these groups are often well intended and we certainly do not want to discourage folks from being active participants in our democracy,” said Brinson Bell. “But we must make sure that these actions do not prohibit, impair, or cause voters not to be active participants in democracy.”
For her part, Formyduval said, “I’m all for encouraging more people to vote.” Though she cautioned that pre-filled ballots are a “no-no.”
She said some of the mailings are worded in a way that suggests a voter isn’t registered when they are, or it’s addressed to a deceased member of a household. That has caused no small measure of frustration, and compelled her to spend a good amount of time explaining and reassuring anxious callers and visitors. She encourages voters to go online and check their status for accuracy.
Overall, Formyduval says we need more people who live here to become actively engaged in the voting process.
“Your vote counts. If you’re in doubt or have concerns, call the board of elections and ask to verify your information. We’re here to help you feel comfortable with the voting process in this presidential election.”
Do residents have anything to worry about with regard to security when voting, either in person at the ballot box or by mail?
Formyduval said the NCBOE partnered with an active U.S. military IT unit out of Raleigh to check on the security of polling places throughout the region. At the beginning of August, military information technology specialists spent three days at WCBOE checking the servers for vulnerabilities. None were found.
As for voting by mail, Formyduval said there’s a lot in the news about it. But she wants voters to know that she and her team are doing everything they can to ensure the safety and security of the election process.
