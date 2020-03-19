The Warren County Board of Education considered a number of personnel matters during its March 10 regular monthly meeting.
The board approved employment of the following: Warren County Middle School: Paula Brisson, child nutrition manager, and Shonea Mills, child nutrition assistant; Warren County High School: Charles Hockaday, Jr., Exceptional Children instructional assistant; Transportation: Katrina Pulley, bus driver; Mariam Boyd Elementary School: Melvetta Taylor, school counselor.
The board gave its approval for the following to serve as substitute teachers districtwide: Teresa Abbott, Wanda Askew, Sharon Bain, Ruth Craft, Erica Evans, Laurie Kuchenbrod and Ashley Minchenko.
The board approved the following coaching assignments: Morton Jones, head boys’ track coach, WCHS; and Troy Neal, assistant softball coach, WCMS.
Vacancies were reported as follows: Northside K-8 School: second- and fourth-grade teachers, middle grades science teacher and music teacher; Vaughan Elementary School: Exceptional Children teacher; WCMS: science teacher; WCHS: science teacher; and Hawkins Educational Center: Alternative Learning Program lead teacher.
Attendance awards
Warren Early College High School was honored for having the best attendance for the fifth school month, at 96.75 percent. Vaughan Elementary School was recognized for having the most improved attendance for the fifth school month, with a 1.92 percent increase.
