The Town of Warrenton is nearing completion of a project that began when Town Administrator Robert Davie secured a $4.5 million award from the USDA in 2016. The $2.669 million grant and $1.846 million low-interest loan funded the replacement of old water and sewer lines on downtown area streets including Plummer, W. Market, Graham, Brehon and Front.
It also funded the extensive and impressive redesign of town hall; and, the creation of the Warrenton Fire Museum, which should be completed by mid-October, when the bucket wagon might just be coming back home to Warrenton for a while.
Work is currently being done to install a brick sidewalk and a handicapped-accessible ramp in accordance with USDA and ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) requirements. E. Market will become a one-way street from Main, eight angled parking spots will replace the previous parallel variety on E. Market, and handicapped access will be located along S. Bragg Street. A telephone pole will also be relocated onto a “bump out” where a flagpole will also stand on E. Market and S. Bragg streets.
The cost of the project, covered under the 2016 award, is $339,562. C. T. Wilson is the general contractor and KPH Paving is the local subcontractor.
On Tuesday, Sept. 15, at 2:30, USDA officials Robert Hosford and Bette Brand will visit and tour town hall.
Hosford, the USDA state director for rural development, previously served as the NCDA&CS Intergovernmental Affairs and Military Liaison, building relationships with state government agencies, the Defense Department, and leadership on military bases in North Carolina.
Brand, the deputy undersecretary for rural development, came to the USDA after 35 years with Farm Credit of the Virginias, where she served as chief advocate for the agriculture industry and rural businesses, supporting producers at the state and national level and educating policymakers and consumers on agriculture.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.