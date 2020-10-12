A Center Street, Norlina, building which was previously used by the former Norlina High School will be open beginning Monday, Oct. 12, for Warren County students to use for internet access free of charge.
The announcement was made on Oct. 5 by Norlina High School graduate John Bullock, whose company, Earth Property Management, Inc., owns the former high school, including its classroom buildings, gymnasium and ball field.
The small building which will be open to students, located across Center Street from the main classroom building, was most recently used by Norlina Christian School.
Bullock said that two classrooms will be available for students between 3 and 7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Students are asked to wear masks.
The rooms are furnished with desks. Bullock estimated that, with desks socially distanced, the combined maximum capacity of the classrooms is 50 students.
He will be on site during the hours of operation to assist students as needed. However, Bullock is seeking volunteers to assist with tutoring.
To volunteer or for more information, call John Bullock at 213-305-2216.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.