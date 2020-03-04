Warren New Tech High School Principal Jennifer Wilker is among principals from across the state selected to participate in the yearlong Distinguished Leadership in Practice program provided by the N.C. Principals & Assistant Principals Association.
The program is sponsored by the American Express Foundation through the N.C. Alliance for School Leadership Development, and is one of the professional development opportunities offered by NCPAPA for school administrators that focuses on continuous improvement of leadership skills.
According to the NCPAPA website, the Distinguished Leadership in Practice program allows participants to study behaviors, attitudes and competencies that characterize a distinguished school leader through the examples of current North Carolina principals. The program also includes materials and activities to assist principals with school improvement efforts and opportunities for participants to provide feedback to each other about leadership practices.
Wilker and her cohort group will participate in sessions from April into the first months of 2021.
A Warren County native, she is the daughter of Freddie and LaDonna Paynter of Wise.
She holds an associate’s degree in education from Vance-Granville Community College, Bachelor of Arts degree in elementary education from North Carolina Central University in Durham and Master of School Administration degree from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.
Wilker began her career with Warren County Schools at the former South Warren Elementary School, where she served as a teacher assistant and math teacher.
She was a principal intern at Warren New Tech High School, transformational facilitator at Northside K-8 School and assistant principal at Warren County Middle School, and has served as principal of Warren New Tech for three years.
Wilker was selected to participate in the Distinguished Leadership in Practice program following an application process, but did not know about her selection until Superintendent of Schools Dr. Mary Young made an announcement during a recent meeting of the Warren County Board of Education.
The program will include face-to-face meetings at the University of North Carolina Center of School Leadership Development in Chapel Hill, online instruction and small group sessions at various locations after school.
Wilker indicated that the program will cover a number of topics which reflect her goals as a principal, but which will allow her to continue to hone her leadership skills to meet the needs of today’s students. Topics will include the following: using data to identify needs and establish priority goals; aligning all school improvement efforts to the vision, mission and goals of the school; maximizing teaching and learning through effective teacher evaluation and coaching for high performance; creating a student-focused culture; connecting with the external community; and leading and managing change.
Wilker added that the program will enable school principals to better help teachers become more effective by providing suggestions for improvement and affirmation for a job well done.
“(The program) will help principals become instructional coaches to help teachers become more effective and give them strategies to improve,” she said. “Our teachers have expressed the wish for more instructional coaches in the building.”
Wilker said that talking about how to lead and manage change will help principals address a sometimes difficult process as schools continue to adapt to prepare students for today’s world.
“Change is necessary, but also scary,” she said. “The sessions will give us the tools we need to get teachers, parents and community members on board with change that will be happening.”
Wilker added that the topic of making sure that schools are student-centered reinforces Warren New Tech’s goal of preparing students to be successful adults after graduation, no matter if they go to college, enter the workforce or join the military.
At the same time, the topic of community involvement in schools will strengthen the school’s ongoing efforts to establish partnerships with area businesses and organizations, and community residents, she said.
After completing Distinguished Leadership in Practice, Wilker plans to share what she learned with other Warren County school administrators so that they can apply the strategies in their schools. She also hopes to continue to network with other participating principals to discuss what has helped teachers and students at their schools.
“I’m very excited to work alongside other leaders to share and give feedback throughout our time in the program,” she said. “(We will have) the opportunity to network while in the program and, hopefully, we will develop relationships to continue to network after we finish DLP.”
Young praised Wilker’s desire to learn how she can improve her instructional leadership skills.
“I believe that this program will be instrumental in developing her skills, which will be an asset not only to her school, but Warren County Schools,” the superintendent said.
