During a special called meeting on Aug. 25, the Warrenton Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to adopt the proposal from Mike Scott, owner of PRO, Inc. in Roanoke Rapids, to administer the $750,000 Community Development Block Grant-Neighborhood Revitalization Program (CDBG-NRP).
The grant, awarded in 2018 by the NC Department of Commerce, Rural Economic Division, will be used to completely rebuild three homes and repair six others located in Warrenton. After going out to bid, the work will begin in the spring of 2021 and be completed by the fall of 2022.
“It’s a wonderful thing to be able to do this,” said Town Administrator Robert Davie.
Scott has more than 30 years of experience in economic and community development, grant writing, marketing and management. As administrator, he will oversee all procurement activities, prepare work write-ups and conduct inspections.
In attendance at the Aug. 25 meeting were Mayor Walter Gardner, Town Administrator Robert Davie, Commissioners Margaret Britt, Michael Coffman, Travis Packer and by phone or Zoom Kimberly Harding, Mary Hunter and John Blalock.
