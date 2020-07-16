Warren County Habitat for Humanity volunteers reopened the organization’s resale store between Macon and Littleton on July 11, to a crowd of customers that reached 40 at its peak.
Before the resale store could open its doors, however, preparations had to be made to keep customers safe in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“We spent about four weeks to get everything set up to provide a safe environment for customers,” said Habitat President Mike Hairston.
That included arranging items in its 2,400-square-foot furniture building to ensure social distancing and marking the floor with arrows so that customers would not crowd each other. Stations with hand sanitizer were set up, and screening was placed at the check-out area.
Tables and shelving were also set up outside for smaller items, and doors to a smaller annex building were opened. Doors and other larger articles were placed outside.
Hairston said that the first customer was in line when Habitat volunteers arrived at 8 a.m. on Saturday to make final preparations. By 8:30 a.m., 30 people were waiting in line. When the store opened at 9 a.m., customers were allowed to come in eight at a time. The crowd began to dwindle as the morning went on, but a steady stream of around 10 customers continued to move through in the late morning.
Customers wore masks and observed social distancing as they browsed items ranging from artwork to dishwashers. Over about 15 years of existence, the resale store has developed a reputation for offering just about anything for the home, including kitchen sinks.
Warren County Habitat for Humanity was established in 1993 through the efforts of Jim and Patty Charrier. Patty Charrier developed the ideas for the resale store, which was established in 2005. The store is affectionately called “Jim’s Store.”
Items available on Saturday included furniture, artwork and other decorative items, bedding, books, DVDs, bed frames, strollers, lamps, light bulbs, lamp shades, washers and dryers, toilets, hot water heaters, freezers and more.
Throughout the day, volunteers helped customers load furniture and other large items onto customers’ trucks and trailers.
Wearing masks and allowing enough space for everyone to browse made it easy for members of the public to keep each other safe.
“I was really impressed that customers respected each other’s health and social distanced,” Hairston said.
Those precautions will need to continue until further notice as Habitat works to keep its store open while making sure customers are safe. Hairston said that the furniture building and other annexes will be open on Saturdays from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. However, the main store building will remain closed because its rooms are not large enough to allow for social distancing.
Habitat is accepting donations of items to sell at its resale store. Hairston said that just about anything would be fine to donate, with the following exceptions: mattresses, bed pillows, clothing and sleeper sofas. Donations are accepted from 9-11:30 a.m. on Tuesdays. Call the store at 252-257-4208 to notify volunteers that contributions will be arriving.
Proceeds from the resale store are used in the building of Habitat houses in Warren County. To this point, Habitat has constructed 12 homes in the county. Four of those are located in the Northwood Neighborhood in Norlina. Land has been cleared at Northwoods for two more lots.
If Saturday was any indication, Habitat should have a successful season at its resale store.
The resale store is located at 2472 Hwy. 158, Macon.
