The Food Bank of Northeastern North Carolina is partnering with the Haliwa-Saponi Tribe and New Hope Apostlic Church to distribute food at the Rev. C.H. Richardson Building in Hollister on Friday, Aug. 21.
Food distribution will be held from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. or until food runs out. Those picking up food are asked to bring a bag or box.
The Rev. C.H. Richardson Building is at 130 Haliwa-Saponi Trail, Hollister.
For more information, contact Kathy Harris at 252-586-4017, ext. 228.
