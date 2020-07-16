Catherine Moseley of Wake Forest, the daughter of two Warren County natives, recently launched an online Etsy store featuring her watercolor artwork.
A rising junior at Appalachian State University, Catherine is the daughter of Warren County High School graduates Thedric and Karen Moseley. She plans to major in interior design with hopes of working for an architectural firm and designing children’s hospitals.
Moseley was a junior in high school when she met neighbor and artist Rika King while the family lived in Pennsylvania.
“(She) had the most amazing watercolor artwork,” Moseley said. “She took me under her wing.”
She and King began painting together.
“She saw my love for it and asked me to go to Ohio with her to a workshop,” Moseley said.
The workshop was taught by watercolor artist and designer Yao Cheng.
The instruction allowed Moseley to learn more about watercolor techniques with a focus on painting such subjects as floral arrangements.
“That was my first time digging deep into watercolor,” Moseley said. “That was when I really fell in love with watercolor.”
The workshop inspired Moseley to paint artwork for her own interest and for family and friends. Nature provides her favorite subject matter, especially trees, mountains and flowers.
As her interest grew, friends began approaching her with ideas, asking if their visions could be captured in watercolor.
Her artwork has meant more to Moseley during this time of the COVID-19 pandemic. She was set to participate in an interior design workshop this summer, but that fell through due to the novel coronavirus.
Faced with the possibility of sitting around the house feeling bored, Moseley picked up her watercolors and brush.
“Watercolor is where I feel the most creative,” she said.
Moseley wanted to share what she enjoys most with the world, and the idea for her online store was born. She established MerakiByCatherine on the Etsy website.
Moseley explained that “meraki” is a Greek word that describes doing something one loves. That is exactly how she feels when she picks up her brush. Moseley has developed a style which characterizes her works of art.
“My style is more simplistic, more about finding the simple beauty in the world,” she said.
Moseley offers prints of her works, or customers may commission an original design.
She noted that customers have commissioned her to paint subjects ranging from coffee cups to Disney-themed designs. However, the prints that she sells on Etsy reflect what she would use to decorate a home.
One of Moseley’s first customers via Etsy was her grandmother, Mary Catherine Harris of Warrenton.
Moseley will continue her artwork after her college classes resume as a welcome escape during these unprecedented times of COVID-19.
“(Watercolor) is relaxing, and allows me to stay calm and grounded,” she said.
To view Moseley’s prints, go to etsy.com and search for MerakiByCatherine. To order a customized painting, use the option to message the seller. The artwork is also available on Facebook and Instagram.
